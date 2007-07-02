Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Euro Giz '07: Shay does a runner

It's not you, it's me. Okay, I'm not 'leaving' leaving, but I am off to Europe for three weeks to cover the eSports World Cup and see how Aussie reps Team Immunity do in the Counter-Strike finals. (I write for papers and mags too, not just Giz - but you guys are my favourites, of course).

I'll still be working the Giz updates plus bringing you any interesting gadget news I come across on my travels. But as AU is still a one man show, forgive me if I have some connectivity teething problems in coming days. Pretty sure I've got solid access while away, but you can never be 100% sure until you jack in.

We do have a guest editor scheduled for one week at the end of July when I take my first week off work (not Giz, obviously) since 2003. Offline and everything! For now, I'll be back in the seat Wednesday when I hit the ground in Paris. Bon Voyage! -Seamus Byrne

