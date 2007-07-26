Canadian Gym Introduces Wii Workout Station

Pudgy gamers-that-can't-get-laid rejoice: you can now twiddle your wii-mote all the way to a rippling six-pack. This gym in Vancouver has added a Nintendo Wii Workout Station to the circuit training session, letting participants play games with the wii-mote as a workout. The gym's owner reckons that "one session of Wii boxing, tennis or bowling equates to going for a brisk walk and can burn between 75 to 125 calories".

Clients at the health club are encouraged to use the Wii as part of circuit training, warm-up or cool-down, with the system set up in a 400 square-foot theater room with a large projection screen.

Canadian Gym Puts Wii Workout on its Schedule [Reuters]