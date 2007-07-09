BroadbandNow checker live, sans Telstra

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Good news for those struggling with broadband, as the government has launched a web resource to help you get things up and running. Broadbandnow.gov.au lets you track down the options in your neighbourhood (excellent for rural folk), explains the technologies, lets you easily file complaints on your service provider, and gives information on assistance programs, initiatives, and international comparisons.

Interesting note picked up by APCmag has been the lack of a Bigpond listing at launch. No Bigpond? First response was that Bigpond is too expensive to make the lists of options. Telstra was suitably fuming, and has since been told it was actually just an oversight - they'll be back in the mix soon, but with a "non-metro comparable" service warning due to their speed/pricing structures. Zing! -Seamus Byrne

Broadband availability checker unveiled [APCmag.com] It's official: Bigpond is too expensive [APCmag.com]

