Breakfast Wrap: Best of Monday Night

Some great stuff from overnight! Plenty beyond this wrap too, so go have a look around.

Panasonic HDC-SD5: world's smallest 3CCD full HD video camera. "World's smallest" titles are easy when you get specific enough... and Sony is doing a great job of showing the power of CMOS for small video cameras. Anyway, no word yet on local launch information.

Possessed book trick gadget: DIY ghost house. I want one, but I don't ever want to forget I have one.

NASA plan for landing on an asteroid. So we can blow the damn thing up for looking at Earth funny.

World's smallest chip a CMOS. Remember when we thought those Bond cameras were small because they fit in his pocket?

Awesome bridge made of cardboard tubes. A samurai can find weapons in many places.

Peephole for your door, takes video 'messages' of stalkers. I just wish I had one so I could see couriers coming up the drive.

Actual photos of Halo 3 Covenant toy guns. I want the plasma rifle real bad. Real, real bad. Real, real, real...

Add up to 2TB external storage to your Apple TV. Apple is really learning a lot about this mod/hacking side of their business at the moment.

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Big Wheels Are Quantitatively Worse

Car design sketches have a lot of similarities that stretch back decades: dramatic lines, mail slot windows, and wheels so impossibly big there is literally no room for a tire. A lot of times you’ll see wheels that intersect with the ground, so the wheels are so large they occupy the same space as the road. Yo dawg, my rims are so big they violate the laws of physics.

