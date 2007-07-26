Aussie iPod Buyers Have it Better Than Most of World

Australians are pretty used to getting their wallets raped when buying electronics, especially when compared to prices in the US, Hong Kong and China. But according to the latest CommSec iPod index, we're not so bad off after all.

The index tracks the price of the 2GB iPod nano, and of the 52 countries included, Australia is ranked as the eight-cheapest. Brazilians are worst off; compared to the $199 that Australians pay for the 2GB nano, our South American cousins have to fork out $439.59AUD. iPod Index Shows Australians Do Better Than Brazilians [SMH]