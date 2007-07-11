500GB Discs En Route Via Microholographics

Here's another spin on how many bits can be fit on a disc. Some tech heads in European universities have figured out how to squash 500GB of data onto a regular HD DVD or Blu-ray disc. The Microholas project have developed a microholographic technique that utilises "periodic nanostructures in the disk volume rather than on the surface as in conventional optical storage systems."

The profs behind the technology say they're aiming towards secure long-term storage but we reckon the universe is abound with worthier causes: for one thing, single-disc DVD editions would be less criminal... Plus, Batman marathons and Simpsons refreshers will no longer have to involve actually vacating those comfortably-warmed seats. Except for bodily functions. Damn! Perfection foiled. University boffins squeeze 500GB onto a DVD [The Register]