500GB Discs En Route Via Microholographics

Microholas microholographic technique Here's another spin on how many bits can be fit on a disc. Some tech heads in European universities have figured out how to squash 500GB of data onto a regular HD DVD or Blu-ray disc. The Microholas project have developed a microholographic technique that utilises "periodic nanostructures in the disk volume rather than on the surface as in conventional optical storage systems."

The profs behind the technology say they're aiming towards secure long-term storage but we reckon the universe is abound with worthier causes: for one thing, single-disc DVD editions would be less criminal... Plus, Batman marathons and Simpsons refreshers will no longer have to involve actually vacating those comfortably-warmed seats. Except for bodily functions. Damn! Perfection foiled. -Anna King University boffins squeeze 500GB onto a DVD [The Register]

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

