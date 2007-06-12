Skype Pro launches in Australia

Still steaming fresh in my inbox is news Skype Pro has launched in Australia. Quoth the release:

From today, people can choose to pay a low monthly fee of $3.20 and receive a range of exclusive features and benefits, such as: - Zero cents per minute calling to domestic landlines within the same country. Connection fee applies. - One Skype To Go number - International calls from your mobile/landline at local rates. Calls will be charged at standard local SkypeOut rates, along with local mobile/landline tarriffs. - Skype Voicemail. - $49 discount on SkypeIn numbers. - Additional discounts on a series of Skype Extras also included, including call recording, desktop sharing, new ringtones and emoticons.

I hadn't seen this Skype To Go thing before. You pick one overseas or mobile number, and Skype gives you a local number to dial instead - and dial that number from any phone, anywhere, to get that local rate.

I know Skype fans have been waiting on Skype Pro. So giddy up!