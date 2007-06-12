Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Skype Pro launches in Australia

Still steaming fresh in my inbox is news Skype Pro has launched in Australia. Quoth the release:

From today, people can choose to pay a low monthly fee of $3.20 and receive a range of exclusive features and benefits, such as: - Zero cents per minute calling to domestic landlines within the same country. Connection fee applies. - One Skype To Go number - International calls from your mobile/landline at local rates. Calls will be charged at standard local SkypeOut rates, along with local mobile/landline tarriffs. - Skype Voicemail. - $49 discount on SkypeIn numbers. - Additional discounts on a series of Skype Extras also included, including call recording, desktop sharing, new ringtones and emoticons.

I hadn't seen this Skype To Go thing before. You pick one overseas or mobile number, and Skype gives you a local number to dial instead - and dial that number from any phone, anywhere, to get that local rate.

I know Skype fans have been waiting on Skype Pro. So giddy up! -Seamus Byrne

