Shoot 1,000fps at 800x600: Phantom Miro 3

WOOF! There is slow-mo, and then there is watching the ticks of Cesium-133 form the very definition of time. The Phantom Miro 3 shoots 1,000 frames per second at 800x600, or 2,200 at 512x512, OR >95,000 at 32x32. Video record isn't quite so awesome, at a miserly 500fps. PAL or NTSC.

Shoots 8-, 10-, or 12-bit, at up to 1200 ISO colour or 4800 ISO mono. And controllable over Ethernet.

Isn't science great? Expensive too. 'Price on application'. That's gonna cost ya.

Vision Research [via Tech Digest]