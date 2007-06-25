Samsung U3 MP3 player launches in Oz

We heard about these colourful lozenges last week off the feed, now just a few days later they're here in Australia, delivering 2GB of loving for $119 (we aren't getting the 1GB or 4GB options).

MP3 / WMA / OGG / ASF; 4 line OLED; FM tuner; voice recording... and even an earphone reel to keep your colour-matched headphones tidy. Oh, Samsung, you think of everything! Smooches! Make mine a lime green one. Or is that mint green?

Though a word of advice. Don't list "Blinking LED light" as a product feature on your website. That's kind of sad.

