Samsung U3 MP3 player launches in Oz

m_u3.jpgWe heard about these colourful lozenges last week off the feed, now just a few days later they're here in Australia, delivering 2GB of loving for $119 (we aren't getting the 1GB or 4GB options).

MP3 / WMA / OGG / ASF; 4 line OLED; FM tuner; voice recording... and even an earphone reel to keep your colour-matched headphones tidy. Oh, Samsung, you think of everything! Smooches! Make mine a lime green one. Or is that mint green?

Though a word of advice. Don't list "Blinking LED light" as a product feature on your website. That's kind of sad. -Seamus Byrne

Product Page [Samsung Australia]

