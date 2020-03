This year's Robogames takes place this weekend (formerly ROBOlympics - no doubt got their butts whipped by the IOC) in San Francisco, with more than 70 robotic competitions taking place. Sports, races, and LOTS of combat - not just Robot Wars style, but even wrestling! Aussie competitors have often been unstoppable in the soccer tournament - can anyone fill us in on any of the Aussies who'll be in the running this year?

Best of luck to them all. Lots of info at the official site.