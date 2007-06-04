Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Phone booths sans phones - good idea?

This photo from Copenhagen airport reflects many scenes I've seen locally and abroad in recent times. Where once there were public phones, now there are empty shells. Here at home, Telstra has a duty to provide payphones, and amongst their many fights with regulation they want to force other companies to share the burden of maintaining such phones (will everyone get a share of the ad revenue on the back?)

I think we should get booths specifically for people on phones to use. (1) It will give people somewhere a bit quieter to talk up a storm and (2) it might remind people that they should try and be a little discreet when talking up said storm. I know I've heard of this stuff OS - anyone know where these mobile phone booths are found?

And hey, if you've spotted any really good / crazy empty phone spots in your area, why not take a snap and send it in? -Seamus Byrne

Landlines downhill [Pasta and Vinegar]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles