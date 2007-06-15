Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Meccano R/C tuner cars

mecanno.jpg

Meccano has released a new range of build-it-yourself toy tuner cars. They're full functioning remote-controlled cars, and I'm in love with that crazy Meccano exterior. They're really tricked out too, with neon skirt lighting and a choice of rock or hip hop music to pump out of the windows (not sure if you can feel the bass as it rolls on by).

A choice of styles too - urban, street racer, and truck. Even if there wasn't, isn't the whole idea of tuners is to mod the shit out of it? 9V motors aren't so easy to tune, though. -Seamus Byrne

Meccano Tuner RCs [via Toyology]

