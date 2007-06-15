Meccano R/C tuner cars

Meccano has released a new range of build-it-yourself toy tuner cars. They're full functioning remote-controlled cars, and I'm in love with that crazy Meccano exterior. They're really tricked out too, with neon skirt lighting and a choice of rock or hip hop music to pump out of the windows (not sure if you can feel the bass as it rolls on by).

A choice of styles too - urban, street racer, and truck. Even if there wasn't, isn't the whole idea of tuners is to mod the shit out of it? 9V motors aren't so easy to tune, though.

Meccano Tuner RCs [via Toyology]