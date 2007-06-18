Breakfast Wrap: Best of the Weekend

Crazy Moog + Theremin + Star Trek action. The tubes of the innerwebs are lined by awesome vids like this.

Scramjet test rocket goes Mach 10. And it all went down at Woomera.

New super small camera chip for phones. For those who feel the need for wafer-thin handsets.

Crazy human Tetris video. Let's lose the reality TV and get some Asian-style game shows out here.

Which PCs are the most bloated? A nice video looking at which systems come with the most crap pre-installed.

YouTube Mobile goes live! YouTube on a mobile phone equals a far more entertaining commute.

Blu-ray disc rot? Seems some copies of 'The Prestige' are dying already.