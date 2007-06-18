Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Breakfast Wrap: Best of the Weekend

breakfast-muesli.jpg

Crazy Moog + Theremin + Star Trek action. The tubes of the innerwebs are lined by awesome vids like this.

Scramjet test rocket goes Mach 10. And it all went down at Woomera.

New super small camera chip for phones. For those who feel the need for wafer-thin handsets.

Crazy human Tetris video. Let's lose the reality TV and get some Asian-style game shows out here.

Which PCs are the most bloated? A nice video looking at which systems come with the most crap pre-installed.

YouTube Mobile goes live! YouTube on a mobile phone equals a far more entertaining commute.

Blu-ray disc rot? Seems some copies of 'The Prestige' are dying already.

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
big-wheels jalopnik

Big Wheels Are Quantitatively Worse

Car design sketches have a lot of similarities that stretch back decades: dramatic lines, mail slot windows, and wheels so impossibly big there is literally no room for a tire. A lot of times you’ll see wheels that intersect with the ground, so the wheels are so large they occupy the same space as the road. Yo dawg, my rims are so big they violate the laws of physics.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles