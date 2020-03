When it comes to looks, most USB flash drives are cut from the same cloth, which is why we've taken a liking to Zip Zip's Lego drive.

The bite-sized drive is small enough to attach to your keys (via the strap) yet packs a full gig of storage space. It's available in six colors for $59 a pop, so you better be a real Lego fan to splurge on one of these.

Louis writes it up, but this is an Aussie production - and that $59 is technicolour AUD. Go you good thing!

Product Page [Zip Zip]