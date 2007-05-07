PMA 07: Lexar Flash all chromed up, and fast

We had a sit down with the Lexar folks at PMA to catch up on their latest offerings, and picked up a few interesting tidbits you may not have known:

Their new 300x gear is FAST. 45MB/s fast. And Lexar was keen to point out they don't play with "up to" rubbish either. They rate their cards based on minimum sustained speed ratings.

Their pro cards come with Image Rescue 3, so you can recover lost/deleted images (and audio and video files) from memory cards of any brand using any reader. Nice. They also come bundled with Corel Paintshop Pro 10.

Their thumb drives are all chromed and sexy. And the Mercury has an e-Ink usage meter that shows how much capacity is left.

A few more bits on their UDMA compatible readers after the jump.