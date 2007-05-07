Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

PMA 07: Lexar Flash all chromed up, and fast

pma-lexarUDMA300x-ed.jpgWe had a sit down with the Lexar folks at PMA to catch up on their latest offerings, and picked up a few interesting tidbits you may not have known:

 

  • Their new 300x gear is FAST. 45MB/s fast. And Lexar was keen to point out they don't play with "up to" rubbish either. They rate their cards based on minimum sustained speed ratings.
  • Their pro cards come with Image Rescue 3, so you can recover lost/deleted images (and audio and video files) from memory cards of any brand using any reader. Nice. They also come bundled with Corel Paintshop Pro 10.
  • Their thumb drives are all chromed and sexy. And the Mercury has an e-Ink usage meter that shows how much capacity is left.

 

A few more bits on their UDMA compatible readers after the jump.

pma-lexar-DualSlotReader-ed.jpg

pma-lexar-Mercury2GB-ed.jpg

  • You'll need a special UDMA reader to use with these 300x cards to get the benefit when uploading to your computer, unless you're happy waiting forever for your card to copy.
  • Their new UDMA compatible dual-card reader will send up your data from two cards at once at full speed.

-Seamus Byrne

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles