Post PMA: Pentax quick snaps for the fans

No, not quite done yet with the PMA wrap up. So much good stuff to see, so little time to write it all up (yeah, the writing is the annoying part of the job). Anyway, some asked to see the new Pentax 645AF Digital and the sassy DA* lenses. I wasn't able to get much goss from the mouth of Pentax reps, but I've at least got some snaps for you!

Sadly, the Pentax crew from C.R. Kennedy were notably unhelpful. I tried on five occasions to get some access to the Pentax gear and get their rundown on what's hot, but I was ignored time and time again. I'm afraid I had better things to do than fight my way through their defence shields.

I did get some help on the consumer-friendly instant lines, and will explore their new touchscreen T30 in a few.

More of the very sexy 645AF shots, and the DA* 50-135mm on the Pentax K10, after the jump.