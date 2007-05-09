Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Post PMA: Pentax quick snaps for the fans

pma-pentax-645-1.jpg

No, not quite done yet with the PMA wrap up. So much good stuff to see, so little time to write it all up (yeah, the writing is the annoying part of the job). Anyway, some asked to see the new Pentax 645AF Digital and the sassy DA* lenses. I wasn't able to get much goss from the mouth of Pentax reps, but I've at least got some snaps for you!

Sadly, the Pentax crew from C.R. Kennedy were notably unhelpful. I tried on five occasions to get some access to the Pentax gear and get their rundown on what's hot, but I was ignored time and time again. I'm afraid I had better things to do than fight my way through their defence shields.

I did get some help on the consumer-friendly instant lines, and will explore their new touchscreen T30 in a few.

More of the very sexy 645AF shots, and the DA* 50-135mm on the Pentax K10, after the jump.

pma-pentax-645-2.jpg

pma-pentax-ccd.jpg

pma-pentax-da1.jpg

-Seamus Byrne

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles