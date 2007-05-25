Here's a most awesome collection of SF Papercraft models, complete with PDFs so you can take them home and make them yourself. Some great obscurities, like Duey from Silent Running, and the Maser Cannon from Godzilla vs. MechaGodzilla. The DeLorean's here too. But the winners are the Star Wars ships and walkers. Build a few hundred, hang them from the ceiling, add glow stars, and it's Star Wars night, every night.
PaperCraft your way to an imperial flotilla
