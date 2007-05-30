Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Mobile Muster: recycle a phone, plant a tree

Sticking with the green theme, don't those dead handsets deserve a better deal than just rotting away in your desk's bottom drawer? Because apparently there are about 15.5 million such phones cluttering up drawers all around the country.

Mobile Muster is all about finding the closest place to recycle your dead phones, and they don't just send them off to a secret 'green' landfill. They actually extract all the useful minerals for reuse in the industry. Cool stat for the day: One tonne of mobile phone circuits can yield the same amount of precious metals as 110 tonnes of gold ore, 123 tonnes of silver bearing ore and 11 tonnes of copper sulphide ore.

Through to end of June, every phone received through Mobile Muster will lead to Landcare Australia running off a planting a tree on your behalf. Double the green! 1,900 drop-off points out there, including Telstra, Optus, Vodafone, 3 Mobile, Virgin Mobile, Crazy Johns, FoneZone, and Allphones stores. -Seamus Byrne

