These single ended hammock seats look pretty cool, but when you sit in it you can't actually relax like you do in a hammock. The seat material is too tight, so it doesn't envelop your body. Which leads to sitting their kind of worried about slipping off the side if you do let yourself totally chill out.

So the idea is good, but it just needs a relaxation upgrade to deliver on the promise.

Product page [Zula]