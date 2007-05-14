HIA 07: Pop-up gas cooktop to stop the pyros

Here's a very imperfect video of this concept design from Fisher & Paykel for a new automated pop-up gas cooktop. Touch the button to pop it up, and the button then becomes the control knob. It doesn't go flush with the cook surface, so it isn't super sexy, but it does have a key lock so you can stop pyro kids from getting their flame on.

No standard ring mounts are attached, but separate trivets do come for the big burner so you can easily sit your wok on the heat without a fuss. While not yet ready for launch, the final version will hit the market around Christmas and is expected to come in around the $2500 to $3000 range.

Photos of up and down states are below the fold, if the blurry video doesn't quite do it for you.