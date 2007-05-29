Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Forza 2: triple-screen play video (on Samsung M8s)

UPDATE: Boom! It's here! Six minutes of NÃ¼rburgring action (race starts 40 seconds in, sorry) - and it ends with a bang!

It's even better in real life than in the pictures.

The three-screen mode of play is simply phenomenal, and if you listen carefully you'll hear the sound of car nut's engines revving in anticipation. I've just come back from the local launch event, where we got to get hands on with one of these beastly setups.

Read on for a detailed examination of the pros (and pros) of this ultimate driving experience (they are Samsung's latest LCDs too).

forza-screens.jpg

Three 360s, three 40-inch Samsung M8 LCDs; one kick-ass racing chair with Xbox 360 steering wheel (which, let's not forget, was designed in part by the Forza developers). That's around $15,000 worth of kit, but OMG it is the best driving experience I have ever had. Except the time I got to drive a V8 Supercar... but that's a different story.

This actually shows up the shortcomings of nosecam race view in a standard config (I feel more justified in my general use of driver / chase view than ever). But this setup is how racing games were meant to be experienced. The side views are meaningful! You get a real sensation of speed, and you get a much better feel for where your corners are, with a more direct sense of the relationship between you, the road, and the wheel.

And the wheel is now delivering everything it has promised. PGR3 was good, but this is the first game to land that genuinely supports everything that wheel can do. I'm not bad at racing games, nor am I great at them, but between the wheel and this immersive screen arrangement, I was instantly a lot better than I recall ever being before. It all just comes together and really sings.

Now the sad part. Going back to a much more sedate gaming arrangement... time to save some dough - or win a lottery. -Seamus Byrne

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles