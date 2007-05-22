Don't forget to comment: you want to win, don't you?

Quick reminder: we launched our first competition yesterday. All comments posted anywhere on the site over the next two weeks put you in the running. It ain't random either. The best comment wins, so find something insightful to say and win yourself the XtremeMac Luna. Good times!
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.