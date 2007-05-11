Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Dealzmodo AU: MyNetFone gets your VoIP on

MNFSPA-2100_3D_device_low.jpgWhy not hook Mum up with some cheap VoIP for Mother's Day?

MyNetFone ran a deal at CeBIT, but now feel compelled to share it with everyone starting midnight tonight and ending midnight Sunday. A triple threat of offers await!

1: the MNFSPA2100 adapter, for up to two phones / faxes, with QoS functions, line hunting, and Fax over IP. RRP $99, selling for $39.95 including $40 call credit.

2: VMNF100LD adapter, for one phone. RRP $99 (though I doubt anyone is still selling this one at that price), selling for $19.95, with $20 call credit.

3: You can add a Uniden XS 1214 handset to the deals above for $30, worth $49.95.

Orders can be placed online here at the deal page. -Seamus Byrne

