CeBIT: Panasonic's 103-inch plasma at the party

No, this will NEVER fit in your living room. And yes, I'm talking to you, Gates. But it's alright, you can always build on extension.

103 inches of plasma goodness. At this size, 1080p is not so much a must, as a bit on the thin side. It looks spectacular. Crispy, clean, no muddy areas. But with screen real estate the size of my living room floor space, I wonder when they'll be delivering this in 4K â€” then Red One owners will have something to show their home movies on!

I'll have more of a look at the Panasonic booth tomorrow.