CeBIT: Internode's network map poster

internode-chart.jpg

Internode's booth is pretty boring â€” c'mon, it's a network booth after all! But they did have this very cool poster showing the details of their Australian network, all its nodes, peers and exchange points, as well as how fat the major pipes are between cities. It's utterly geeky, but yeah, I'd probably be happy looking at something like this on my wall.

I kid! I've already got one of those maps of the Internet. That's much cooler.

Fess up! Any Internode lovers out there keen to get one of these posters?

Check out the full chart right here. -Seamus Byrne

