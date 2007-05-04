Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

CeBIT: Hey kid, that car simulator is not a game

germany-03.jpg

Seriously, this was exactly what this guy (also on the Made in Germany stand) was saying to the kid in the picture. "No, no, it isn't a game, it is a driving simulator." Doesn't that just mean it is a BORING version of a driving game?

But the kid just wouldn't be dismissed so easily. "How do you score?", "What's the goal?", "Where are the hookers to boost your health?" I made that last one up. Have to give the kid a break, though. There was a pretty serious looking joystick attached to the machine. How could it NOT be a game to a 12-year-old kid? Oh yeah, and he crashed a lot too. He was rubbish at it. -Seamus Byrne

