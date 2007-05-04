Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

CeBIT: Headgear watches you check out the spa girls

This eye tracking gear on the Made in Germany stand was cool, if just to see this German guy hanging around wearing it. No getting away with checking out passing ladies, because the screen would give it away by showing exactly where his eyes were wandering. Thankfully he wasn't too close to the spa girls.

Picture of the computer screen after the jump.

If you look closely, you can see a warped version of me standing in the field of vision, and that he was checking me out. Me or my shoulder, anyway. -Seamus Byrne

