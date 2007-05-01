Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

CeBIT: BloggerZone, sans ability to blog?

We're struggling here with the terrible up-down up-down Wi-Fi connection. Specifically set up to let bloggers blog from the event, it has so far been completely useless, particularly in letting us upload images.

If you have a BloggerZone in a tech show, and you can't blog, is it really here? Hmmm... CeBIT and their zen question for the day.

Tomorrow we will be back here again, and we'll be bringing our own wireless connectivity. We're chalking this up to experienceâ€”never rely on others to give you the connectivity you need.

Sorry, folks. Will keep trying to get some posts up before the day is out. -Seamus Byrne

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

