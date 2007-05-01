CeBIT: BloggerZone, sans ability to blog?

We're struggling here with the terrible up-down up-down Wi-Fi connection. Specifically set up to let bloggers blog from the event, it has so far been completely useless, particularly in letting us upload images.

If you have a BloggerZone in a tech show, and you can't blog, is it really here? Hmmm... CeBIT and their zen question for the day.

Tomorrow we will be back here again, and we'll be bringing our own wireless connectivity. We're chalking this up to experienceâ€”never rely on others to give you the connectivity you need.

Sorry, folks. Will keep trying to get some posts up before the day is out.