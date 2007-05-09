Canon Powershot TX1: alien style, but works a treat

It looks more like the Canon HV10 than a Powershot, and it is a bit of an oddity in what it can do as well. The Canon TX1 is built to house a very smart 10x optical zoom, gives 7.1Mp images AND 1280x720 HD video as well. Optical stabilisation? Damn right.

When you first pick this one up, it feels really weird and you could give up due to the awkwardness. But after a quick two minutes of play, you find the 'right' way to hold it and then the whole thing clicks. These are some non-federation steps we're seeing here, but it's worth a test drive in a store before you dismiss the strange design. This is very portable, and delivers better imaging than most compacts because it has the housing room for a really good lens. Clever, clever.

The video is nice, but you won't be getting more than a few minutes on even a 2GB card, but then isn't most video about catching a good few moments here and there? I know I don't use my old DV camcorder anymore. I catch my baby boy more often on the VGA video mode of my compact digital â€” easier to shoot, easier to share.

UPDATE: Oh yeah! $699 too. None too shabby.