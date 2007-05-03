Breakfast Wrap: Best of Wednesday Night

What did you miss while you were off being asleep?

Apple confirms LED backlighting for this year.

Jobs looking to lay some green smackdown on the competition.

NVIDIA decides the 8800 GTX needs a bump, welcomes Ultra.

Yeah, but when will all this work better on Vista than XP?

Giz explores the state of the graphics card wars.

It's far from over, so catch up on what's what.

Digg folks go nuts over pulled HD-DVD key story.

Late update: Digg caved to user pressure... could get in some legal hot water now.