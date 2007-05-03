Breakfast Wrap: Best of Wednesday Night

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Apple confirms LED backlighting for this year.
Jobs looking to lay some green smackdown on the competition.

NVIDIA decides the 8800 GTX needs a bump, welcomes Ultra.
Yeah, but when will all this work better on Vista than XP?

Giz explores the state of the graphics card wars.
It's far from over, so catch up on what's what.

Digg folks go nuts over pulled HD-DVD key story.
Late update: Digg caved to user pressure... could get in some legal hot water now.

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

