Breakfast Wrap: Best of Thursday Night

Huh? Wha? There was stuff going on while I was asleep? Yes, friends, and here's some of the more interesting events you missed.

Samsung kicks microSD up to 8GB

Take tubes and tubes of content wherever you go!

Robots get their fight club

Not the weak sauce Battlebots or Robotwars. This is two-footed robot fighting.

LG.Philips shows off their flexible OLED.

Then puts it away again, refuses to share with the public.

Sony VAIO TZ looking at 8 hours battery life.

Adds SSD drive to get you through 9 to 5.