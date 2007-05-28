Breakfast Wrap: Best of the Weekend

A full English to start the week!

SED on hold again.

Chin up, SED. You're a step closer to becoming true vapourware!

The Star Wars Celebration Gallery.

Like a million voices crying out in ecstasy. Some merch too.

A Forza 2 setup to die in a car crash for.

This is amazing. Three 360s combine for an ultimate drive.

UPDATE (2.30pm): Just got word we'll be seeing one of these setups at the launch event for Forza 2 in Sydney. We'll grab more pics and maybe some video!

Rumour: EMI DRM-free tracks to hit iTunes this week.

No, not ours, but unquestionably significant news to all of us.