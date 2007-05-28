Breakfast Wrap: Best of the Weekend

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

SED on hold again.
Chin up, SED. You're a step closer to becoming true vapourware!

The Star Wars Celebration Gallery.
Like a million voices crying out in ecstasy. Some merch too.

A Forza 2 setup to die in a car crash for.
This is amazing. Three 360s combine for an ultimate drive.
UPDATE (2.30pm): Just got word we'll be seeing one of these setups at the launch event for Forza 2 in Sydney. We'll grab more pics and maybe some video!

Rumour: EMI DRM-free tracks to hit iTunes this week.
No, not ours, but unquestionably significant news to all of us.

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

