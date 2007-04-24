Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Samsung LCD TVs: contrast is the new black

samsung-r8.jpg

Samsung have updated their TV range across the board, with teh focus on their top-end M8 and mid-range designer R8 models. Remember the R7's V-shape base? Now it's become a silky smooth curve with a little light in the middle. Is that going to make you upgrade? No? How about some tasty spec upgrades and some delicious price downgrades. Like 15,000:1 dynamic contrast ratio. Yeah, that's right. Taste the black. Oh yeah, and FINALLY we get 3 HDMI inputs in a panel, along with a rainbow of other connection options.

Panels are expected to land in June. Details (and pricing) after the jump.

samsung-m8.jpg
M8 Series LCD: True 1080p panel

  • Contrast: 15,000:1
  • Response: 8ms
  • CCFL Backlight
  • HDMI 1.3 (and Anynet + HDMI-CEC)
  • 3 HDMI inputs (2 rear / 1 side)
  • 2 component; 2 composite; 1 PC
  • HD Tuner
  • Swivel stand
  • Auto wall mount support
  • 40-inch: $4,399; 46-inch: $5,499; 52-inch: $8,799

 

samsung-r8.jpg
R8 Series LCD: Designer mid panel

  • 1366 x 768
  • Contrast: 8,000:1
  • Response: 8ms
  • CCFL Backlight
  • HDMI 1.2 (and HDMI-CEC)
  • 3 HDMI inputs (2 rear / 1 side)
  • 2 component; 2 composite; 1 S-Video; 1 PC
  • HD Tuner
  • Swivel stand
  • Auto wall mount support (40-inch)
  • 26-inch: $1,799; 32-inch: $2,199; 40-inch: $3,299

 

samsung-s8.jpg
S8 Series LCD: Value range (but still damn good)

  • 1366 x 768
  • Contrast: 7,000:1
  • Response: 8ms
  • CCFL Backlight
  • HDMI 1.2 (no HDMI-CEC)
  • 2 HDMI inputs (2 rear)
  • 2 component; 2 composite; 1 S-Video; 1 PC
  • HD Tuner
  • Swivel stand
  • Auto wall mount support (40-inch & 46-inch)
  • Prices TBA

 

Prediction: The R8 is going to rule the school. If I'm wrong, may I lightning let me pick one up at warehouse prices. -Seamus Byrne

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
a-quiet-place-2 batwoman doctor-strange-in-the-multiverse-of-madness io9 legends-of-tomorrow malignant new-mutants project-blue-book roswell star-trek-picard supergirl supernatural the-magicians the-mandalorian the-walking-dead trolls-world-tour wings-of-fire

The New Mutants Gives Us A Tiny Glimpse Of Its Demon Bear

Eva Green denies all those Doctor Strange rumours. Ava DuVernay sets her sights on a new animated fantasy series. Seven of Nine returns in a new clip from Star Trek: Picard. Plus, what’s to come on Supergirl and Batwoman, new footage from A Quiet Place: Part II, and at least one director is confirmed to return for The Mandalorian season two. Spoilers get!

Latest Deals

Trending Articles