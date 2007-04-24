Samsung LCD TVs: contrast is the new black

Samsung have updated their TV range across the board, with teh focus on their top-end M8 and mid-range designer R8 models. Remember the R7's V-shape base? Now it's become a silky smooth curve with a little light in the middle. Is that going to make you upgrade? No? How about some tasty spec upgrades and some delicious price downgrades. Like 15,000:1 dynamic contrast ratio. Yeah, that's right. Taste the black. Oh yeah, and FINALLY we get 3 HDMI inputs in a panel, along with a rainbow of other connection options.

Panels are expected to land in June. Details (and pricing) after the jump.



M8 Series LCD: True 1080p panel

Contrast: 15,000:1

Response: 8ms

CCFL Backlight

HDMI 1.3 (and Anynet + HDMI-CEC)

3 HDMI inputs (2 rear / 1 side)

2 component; 2 composite; 1 PC

HD Tuner

Swivel stand

Auto wall mount support

40-inch: $4,399; 46-inch: $5,499; 52-inch: $8,799



R8 Series LCD: Designer mid panel

1366 x 768

Contrast: 8,000:1

Response: 8ms

CCFL Backlight

HDMI 1.2 (and HDMI-CEC)

3 HDMI inputs (2 rear / 1 side)

2 component; 2 composite; 1 S-Video; 1 PC

HD Tuner

Swivel stand

Auto wall mount support (40-inch)

26-inch: $1,799; 32-inch: $2,199; 40-inch: $3,299



S8 Series LCD: Value range (but still damn good)

1366 x 768

Contrast: 7,000:1

Response: 8ms

CCFL Backlight

HDMI 1.2 (no HDMI-CEC)

2 HDMI inputs (2 rear)

2 component; 2 composite; 1 S-Video; 1 PC

HD Tuner

Swivel stand

Auto wall mount support (40-inch & 46-inch)

Prices TBA

Prediction: The R8 is going to rule the school. If I'm wrong, may I lightning let me pick one up at warehouse prices.