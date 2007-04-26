Rezap: Local battery adapter source

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

rzlogo10.gifA hot tip from Mr Curly pointed us to a great site that does batteries galore for the Aussie market.

Rezap does battery converters like the ones mentioned earlier, but at a cheaper price (scarily plastic, but $5.50 for 2xC and 2xD adapters). There is also a universal recharger station for $79.95, which claims recharging of Titanium, Alkaline, RAM, Ni-Cd, and Ni-MH batteries. Is that for real? How does that even work? Power aficionados, start your engines.

USB and phone adapter battery charges are here too. Definitely worth a squiz. -Seamus Byrne

