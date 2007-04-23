Into the year 2000: future past predictions

I love the future. It's always so exciting, and it loves to bite you in the butt when you suggest you know what's coming next. Take this list of predictions from 1900, looking at what may come to pass in the hundred years ahead... a lovely list of hits and misses.

Here's a taste:

Prediction #7: There will be air-ships, but they will not successfully compete with surface cars and water vessels for passenger or freight traffic.

Prediction #26: Strawberries as large as apples will be eaten by our great great grandchildren for their Christmas dinners a hundred years hence.

Where will we be in 2100?

1900 Predictions [Shiny Shiny]