At the Sun Microsystems IT Journalism Awards, held Friday night, and up against a field of stellar Australian tech journalists, our illustrious Gizmodo Australia Editor, Seamus Byrne, took out the award for Best Consumer Technology Journalist of 2006.

Stealing the words of the great Ash, Seamus says:

I don't like to toot my own horn, but... "Toot! Toot!"

Toot Toot indeed!