Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Ghost Radar: EMF-nav for exorcists?

The GhostRadar is all about spotting dead people. How? Hey! What's that over there!

ghostradar.jpg

Like any good supernatural product, there are some wonderfully non-committal disclaimers on the site, just in case you think this is going to turn you into the fifth Ghostbuster overnight.

GhostRadar does not guarantee to detect ghosts, nor does it imply that they exist. But it might, and they may. However, your interaction, emotional state, and belief system, may be important factors in how you interpret unusual events.

Yes, and those blinky lights in no particular arrangement are clearly going to give you quantifiable readouts on... or for... nope, I've got nothin'. The site is worth a look just to see the flowery buzz speak to make it all seem so damn important. But details on what exactly this thing is meant to be doing? Oh gee, we can't reveal it's SECRETS... OOOOOOOH!

So You've been warned. A nice EMF trinket (hell, probably not even that), but you've got buckley's of finding ghosts with it. Or do you? Who knows? -Seamus Byrne

Ghost Radar [Product site]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles