Everything New Coming to Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Stan, Binge, Paramount+, and Shudder This Month

There are a tonne of streaming services available in Australia, too many you might argue. But what if there was the one place that could tell you what’s coming to each of them every month? That place is right here. Here you’ll find the answer to your (almost) most important questions: what’s new on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Binge, Stan, Paramount+, and Shudder?
This article will go into the new sci-fi, fantasy and horror TV show and movie releases (as well as some pop culture favourites, wrestling, documentaries and some serial killer stuff, as well as some miscellaneous stuff the crew at Gizmodo Australia are interested in) coming this month to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Binge, Stan, Paramount+, and Shudder. Call this your master list of the new TV shows and new movies hitting streaming services for each month (as we update this list once a month).
Let’s get stuck into it. Here’s what’s new on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Binge, Stan, Paramount+, and Shudder in Australia in July, and when these TV shows, docos and movies are getting released. (Just a note, documentaries are bundled in with movies and miniseries with TV).
Table of Contents
What’s new on Netflix?
What’s new on Netflix? A handful of movies and cool animated shows. Highlights in July include part to of The Witcher (Season three part two) and The Dragon Prince (Season five).
What new movies are out on Netflix?
- The King Who Never Was – July 4
- WHAM! – July 5
- Marcel the Shell with Shoes On – July 8
- Mr. Car and the Knights Templar – July 12
- Bird Box Barcelona – July 14
- Black Adam – July 18
- The Deepest Breath – July 19
- They Cloned Tyrone – July 21
- Missing: The Lucie Blackman Case – July 26
- The Lady of Silence: The Mataviejitas Murders – July 27
- Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir, The Movie – July 28
- How to Become a Cult Leader – July 28
- The Murderer – TBA
What new shows are out on Netflix?
- Unknown – July 3
- The Lincoln Lawyer (Season 2 part 1) – July 6
- Deep Fake Love – July 6
- Sonic Prime (Season 2) – July 13
- The Witcher (Season 3 part 2) – July 27
- The Uncanny Counter (Season 2) – July 29
- The Dragon prince (Season 5) – TBA
What should I watch on Netflix?
That’s what’s new, but as for what to watch on Netflix? We’ve put together our recommendations: the best TV shows on Netflix, the best sci-fi movies on Netflix and the best documentaries on Netflix.
What’s new on Amazon Prime Video?
What’s new on Prime Video? Amazon’s streaming service is having yet another quiet one, but this month you might enjoy Good Omens (Season 2) and The Horror of Dolores Roach.
What new movies and TV shows are out on Prime Video?
- A Man Called Otto – July 2
- The Hunt for Karl Lagerfeld’s Millions – July 4
- Robots (2023) – July 7
- The Horror of Dolores Roach (Season 1) – July 7
- Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody – July 22
- Lyle Lyle Crocodile – July 22
- Missing – July 26
- Good Omens (Season 2) – July 28
- 65 – July 31
What should I watch on Prime Video?
What else should you watch on Prime Video? Here are the best TV shows on Prime Video and the best sci-fi movies on Prime Video. Head over to Amazon Prime Video to sign up.
What’s new on Disney+?
What’s new on Disney+? Home to all things Star Wars and Marvel, Disney+ is having a really small month. Highlights include The Bear (Season 2) and Futurama (Season 11).
What new movies and shows are out on Disney+?
- Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire – July 5
- Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War (Season 2) – July 8
- Synduality Noir (Season 1) – July 10
- The Bear (Season 2) – July 19
- Futurama (Season 11) – July 24
- The Wonderful World Of Mickey Mouse: Steamboat Silly – July 28
What should I watch on Disney+?
That’s what’s new, but what should you watch on Disney+? Here are the best TV shows on Disney+ and the best sci-fi movies on Disney+. Head over to Disney+ to sign up.
What’s new on Binge?
What’s new on Binge? Australian-owned streaming service Binge has a lot to watch, and a decent amount of it is nerdy. Highlights include Tár and Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.
What new movies are out on Binge?
- A Man Called Otto – July 1
- S.W.A.T. (2003) – July 1
- The House of Snails – July 2
- Don’t Worry Darling – July 4
- We Are Still Here – July 5
- Scooby-Doo! Wrestlemania Story – July 6
- Bullitt – July 7
- Marcel The Shell With Shoes On – July 8
- R.I.P.D. 2: Rise of the Damned – July 8
- Rebel Without A Cause – July 9
- Singin’ in The Rain – July 9
- Abducted on Prom Night – July 10
- An Amish Sin – July 10
- Black Girl Missing – July 11
- Being Julia – July 11
- To End All War: Oppenheimer And The Atomic Bomb – July 11
- Dear Mr. Gacy – July 12
- Engaged to Be Murdered – July 12
- Girl in Room 13 – July 13
- Gray Matter – July 14
- Hoax: The Kidnapping of Sherri Papini – July 14
- Home, Not Alone – July 14
- I Am Elizabeth Smart – July 14
- Infidelity Can Be Fatal – July 15
- Mission Impossible – Rogue Nation – July 15
- The Last Boy Scout – July 15
- A Nurse to Die For – July 16
- Nanny Dearest – July 16
- The Plot to Kill My Mother – July 16
- Whitney (2015) – July 17
- Black Adam – July 18
- Quake – July 19
- Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance WIth Somebody – July 22
- Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile – July 22
- Shakespeare: The Truth Behind The Name – July 25
- Tár (2022) – July 29
- Puss in Boots: The Last Wish – July 29
What new shows are out on Binge?
- Teen Titans Go! Vs The Powerpuff Girls – July 3
- Hospital (Seasons 1-7) – July 4
- Toad & Friends (Season 1) – July 5
- Santa Claus: The Serial Killer (Season 1) – July 5
- Thou Shalt Not Kill (Season 1) – July 5
- Vietnam Lost Films in HD (Season 1) – July 5
- The Playboy Murders (Season 1) – July 13
- Hitler’s Engineers: Building the Third Reich (Season 1) – July 13
- What We Do in The Shadows (Season 5) – July 14
- Guilt (Season 3) – July 16
- The Proof is Out There (Season 2) – July 19
- Superpowered: The DC Story (Season 1) – July 20
- The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch (Season 3) – July 21
- Ku Klux Klan: Hatred Made In The USA – July 21
- Harley Quinn (Season 4) – July 27
What should I watch on Binge?
That’s what’s new, but what should you watch on Binge? Here are the best TV shows on Binge and the best sci-fi movies on Binge. Head over to Binge to sign up.
What’s new on Stan?
What’s new on Stan? Another locally-owned streaming service, Stan is home to many original Australian releases and some pretty big global goodies, too. There’s a lot for lovers of romance and drama, but not so much for the rest of us. Highlights for this month include House of Gucci and Miracle Workers: End Times.
What new movies are out on Stan?
- Deep Impact – July 1
- Peter Rabbit (2018) – July 1
- XXX – July 2
- XXX: State of the Union – July 2
- XXX: The Return of Xander Cage – July 2
- The Addams Family 2 – July 6
- Hard Candy – July 6
- Knowing – July 9
- The House of Snails – July 11
- Paper City – July 11
- The Spirit – July 12
- Quake – July 13
- Warrior (2014) – July 14
- Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation – July 15
- Hancock – July 15
- Close – July 16
- House of Gucci – July 16
- Dogman – July 18
- Insomnia – July 19
- Elite Squad – July 20
- The Giver – July 21
- Perez – July 21
- The Well – July 22
- This is the End – July 23
- The Forbidden Kingdom – July 23
- Ender’s Game – July 26
- Licorice Pizza – July 27
What new shows are out on Stan?
- 61st St (Seasons 1 and 2) – July 4
- Scream Queens (2008) (Seasons 1 and 2) – July 6
- Miracle Workers: End Times (Season 4) – July 11
- Manhunt: Unabomber (Season 1) – July 21
- Twisted Metal (Season 1) – July 27
What should I watch on Stan?
That’s what’s new, but as for what to watch on Stan? We’ve put together our recommendations: the best sci-fi movies on Stan and the best documentaries you should watch on Stan. Head over to Stan to sign up.
What’s new on Paramount+?
What’s new on Paramount+? The streaming service doesn’t add a lot of new content to its service every month, but there are a few highlights for Gizmodo Australia readers. Highlights this month include A Thin Line and Special Ops: Lioness.
What new movies and TV shows are out on Paramount+?
- A Thin Line – July 6
- No Escape (Season 1) – July 9
- Special Ops: Lioness (Season 1) – July 23
- Tad, The Lost Explorer and the Emerald Tablet – July 25
- Zoey 102 – TBA
- Transformers: Earthspark (Season 1 part 3) – TBA
What should I watch on Paramount+?
But what should you watch on Paramount+? Here are our picks of the best sci-fi movies on Paramount+. Head over to Paramount+ to sign up.
What’s new on Shudder?
What’s new on Shudder? Shudder is the home of all things creepy, spooky and ‘hell no’. Highlights this month include Quicksand and Day of the Dead (1985).
What new movies and TV shows are out on Shudder?
- Etheria Film Night 2023 – July 2
- Day of the Dead (1985) – July 3
- Baby Blood – July 10
- The Price We Pay – July 13
- Quicksand – July 14
- Contorted – July 17
- Sharksploitation – July 21
- A Bittersweet Life – July 24
- Oldboy (2003) – July 24
- Dead of Night (1945) – July 24
Head over to Shudder to sign up.
That’s everything new coming to Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Binge, Stan, Paramount+, and Shudder this month, check back in late July and we’ll tell you what’s coming in August. If you’re curious how much it would cost to sign up to each streaming service in Australia, we’ve done the maths for you. And over here you’ll find a more in-depth comparison of what each streaming service offers. Want to cut down on your spending? Here’s the easiest way to unsubscribe from every major streaming service.
This article will be constantly updated.