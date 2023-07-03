Everything New Coming to Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Stan, Binge, Paramount+, and Shudder This Month

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

There are a tonne of streaming services available in Australia, too many you might argue. But what if there was the one place that could tell you what’s coming to each of them every month? That place is right here. Here you’ll find the answer to your (almost) most important questions: what’s new on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Binge, Stan, Paramount+, and Shudder?

This article will go into the new sci-fi, fantasy and horror TV show and movie releases (as well as some pop culture favourites, wrestling, documentaries and some serial killer stuff, as well as some miscellaneous stuff the crew at Gizmodo Australia are interested in) coming this month to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Binge, Stan, Paramount+, and Shudder. Call this your master list of the new TV shows and new movies hitting streaming services for each month (as we update this list once a month).

Let’s get stuck into it. Here’s what’s new on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Binge, Stan, Paramount+, and Shudder in Australia in July, and when these TV shows, docos and movies are getting released. (Just a note, documentaries are bundled in with movies and miniseries with TV).

What’s new on Netflix?

What’s new on Netflix? A handful of movies and cool animated shows. Highlights in July include part to of The Witcher (Season three part two) and The Dragon Prince (Season five).

What new movies are out on Netflix?

The King Who Never Was – July 4

WHAM! – July 5

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On – July 8

Mr. Car and the Knights Templar – July 12

Bird Box Barcelona – July 14

Black Adam – July 18

The Deepest Breath – July 19

They Cloned Tyrone – July 21

Missing: The Lucie Blackman Case – July 26

The Lady of Silence: The Mataviejitas Murders – July 27

Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir, The Movie – July 28

How to Become a Cult Leader – July 28

The Murderer – TBA

What new shows are out on Netflix?

Unknown – July 3

The Lincoln Lawyer (Season 2 part 1) – July 6

Deep Fake Love – July 6

Sonic Prime (Season 2) – July 13

The Witcher (Season 3 part 2) – July 27

The Uncanny Counter (Season 2) – July 29

The Dragon prince (Season 5) – TBA

What should I watch on Netflix?

That’s what’s new, but as for what to watch on Netflix? We’ve put together our recommendations: the best TV shows on Netflix, the best sci-fi movies on Netflix and the best documentaries on Netflix.

What’s new on Amazon Prime Video?

What’s new on Prime Video? Amazon’s streaming service is having yet another quiet one, but this month you might enjoy Good Omens (Season 2) and The Horror of Dolores Roach.

What new movies and TV shows are out on Prime Video?

A Man Called Otto – July 2

The Hunt for Karl Lagerfeld’s Millions – July 4

Robots (2023) – July 7

The Horror of Dolores Roach (Season 1) – July 7

Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody – July 22

Lyle Lyle Crocodile – July 22

Missing – July 26

Good Omens (Season 2) – July 28

65 – July 31

What should I watch on Prime Video?

What else should you watch on Prime Video? Here are the best TV shows on Prime Video and the best sci-fi movies on Prime Video. Head over to Amazon Prime Video to sign up.

What’s new on Disney+?

What’s new on Disney+? Home to all things Star Wars and Marvel, Disney+ is having a really small month. Highlights include The Bear (Season 2) and Futurama (Season 11).

What new movies and shows are out on Disney+?

Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire – July 5

Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War (Season 2) – July 8

Synduality Noir (Season 1) – July 10

The Bear (Season 2) – July 19

Futurama (Season 11) – July 24

The Wonderful World Of Mickey Mouse: Steamboat Silly – July 28

What should I watch on Disney+?

That’s what’s new, but what should you watch on Disney+? Here are the best TV shows on Disney+ and the best sci-fi movies on Disney+. Head over to Disney+ to sign up.

What’s new on Binge?

What’s new on Binge? Australian-owned streaming service Binge has a lot to watch, and a decent amount of it is nerdy. Highlights include Tár and Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.

What new movies are out on Binge?

A Man Called Otto – July 1

S.W.A.T. (2003) – July 1

The House of Snails – July 2

Don’t Worry Darling – July 4

We Are Still Here – July 5

Scooby-Doo! Wrestlemania Story – July 6

Bullitt – July 7

Marcel The Shell With Shoes On – July 8

R.I.P.D. 2: Rise of the Damned – July 8

Rebel Without A Cause – July 9

Singin’ in The Rain – July 9

Abducted on Prom Night – July 10

An Amish Sin – July 10

Black Girl Missing – July 11

Being Julia – July 11

To End All War: Oppenheimer And The Atomic Bomb – July 11

Dear Mr. Gacy – July 12

Engaged to Be Murdered – July 12

Girl in Room 13 – July 13

Gray Matter – July 14

Hoax: The Kidnapping of Sherri Papini – July 14

Home, Not Alone – July 14

I Am Elizabeth Smart – July 14

Infidelity Can Be Fatal – July 15

Mission Impossible – Rogue Nation – July 15

The Last Boy Scout – July 15

A Nurse to Die For – July 16

Nanny Dearest – July 16

The Plot to Kill My Mother – July 16

Whitney (2015) – July 17

Black Adam – July 18

Quake – July 19

Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance WIth Somebody – July 22

Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile – July 22

Shakespeare: The Truth Behind The Name – July 25

Tár (2022) – July 29

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish – July 29

What new shows are out on Binge?

Teen Titans Go! Vs The Powerpuff Girls – July 3

Hospital (Seasons 1-7) – July 4

Toad & Friends (Season 1) – July 5

Santa Claus: The Serial Killer (Season 1) – July 5

Thou Shalt Not Kill (Season 1) – July 5

Vietnam Lost Films in HD (Season 1) – July 5

The Playboy Murders (Season 1) – July 13

Hitler’s Engineers: Building the Third Reich (Season 1) – July 13

What We Do in The Shadows (Season 5) – July 14

Guilt (Season 3) – July 16

The Proof is Out There (Season 2) – July 19

Superpowered: The DC Story (Season 1) – July 20

The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch (Season 3) – July 21

Ku Klux Klan: Hatred Made In The USA – July 21

Harley Quinn (Season 4) – July 27

What should I watch on Binge?

That’s what’s new, but what should you watch on Binge? Here are the best TV shows on Binge and the best sci-fi movies on Binge. Head over to Binge to sign up.

What’s new on Stan?

What’s new on Stan? Another locally-owned streaming service, Stan is home to many original Australian releases and some pretty big global goodies, too. There’s a lot for lovers of romance and drama, but not so much for the rest of us. Highlights for this month include House of Gucci and Miracle Workers: End Times.

What new movies are out on Stan?

Deep Impact – July 1

Peter Rabbit (2018) – July 1

XXX – July 2

XXX: State of the Union – July 2

XXX: The Return of Xander Cage – July 2

The Addams Family 2 – July 6

Hard Candy – July 6

Knowing – July 9

The House of Snails – July 11

Paper City – July 11

The Spirit – July 12

Quake – July 13

Warrior (2014) – July 14

Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation – July 15

Hancock – July 15

Close – July 16

House of Gucci – July 16

Dogman – July 18

Insomnia – July 19

Elite Squad – July 20

The Giver – July 21

Perez – July 21

The Well – July 22

This is the End – July 23

The Forbidden Kingdom – July 23

Ender’s Game – July 26

Licorice Pizza – July 27

What new shows are out on Stan?

61st St (Seasons 1 and 2) – July 4

Scream Queens (2008) (Seasons 1 and 2) – July 6

Miracle Workers: End Times (Season 4) – July 11

Manhunt: Unabomber (Season 1) – July 21

Twisted Metal (Season 1) – July 27

What should I watch on Stan?

That’s what’s new, but as for what to watch on Stan? We’ve put together our recommendations: the best sci-fi movies on Stan and the best documentaries you should watch on Stan. Head over to Stan to sign up.

What’s new on Paramount+?

What’s new on Paramount+? The streaming service doesn’t add a lot of new content to its service every month, but there are a few highlights for Gizmodo Australia readers. Highlights this month include A Thin Line and Special Ops: Lioness.

What new movies and TV shows are out on Paramount+?

A Thin Line – July 6

No Escape (Season 1) – July 9

Special Ops: Lioness (Season 1) – July 23

Tad, The Lost Explorer and the Emerald Tablet – July 25

Zoey 102 – TBA

Transformers: Earthspark (Season 1 part 3) – TBA

What should I watch on Paramount+?

But what should you watch on Paramount+? Here are our picks of the best sci-fi movies on Paramount+. Head over to Paramount+ to sign up.

What’s new on Shudder?

What’s new on Shudder? Shudder is the home of all things creepy, spooky and ‘hell no’. Highlights this month include Quicksand and Day of the Dead (1985).

What new movies and TV shows are out on Shudder?

Etheria Film Night 2023 – July 2

Day of the Dead (1985) – July 3

Baby Blood – July 10

The Price We Pay – July 13

Quicksand – July 14

Contorted – July 17

Sharksploitation – July 21

A Bittersweet Life – July 24

Oldboy (2003) – July 24

Dead of Night (1945) – July 24

Head over to Shudder to sign up.

That’s everything new coming to Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Binge, Stan, Paramount+, and Shudder this month, check back in late July and we’ll tell you what’s coming in August. If you’re curious how much it would cost to sign up to each streaming service in Australia, we’ve done the maths for you. And over here you’ll find a more in-depth comparison of what each streaming service offers. Want to cut down on your spending? Here’s the easiest way to unsubscribe from every major streaming service.

This article will be constantly updated.