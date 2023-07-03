Today’s Best Australian Tech Deals

At Gizmodo Australia, we’re big fans of the Google Pixel. The Pixel 6 itself has excellent battery life, competitive pricing, a great camera and tons of high-end features. Even though it’s not the newest iteration of the Google Pixel series anymore, it still holds up very well against many smartphones on the market right now.

This is the perfect choice if you want a new smartphone, but you don’t want to fork out over a grand for a brand new model that’s very similar.

Shop it here for $598.99 with the code SNSOJUL (down from $999).

Up to 50% off Amazon devices

It’s a good day if you want to expand or grow your smart home ecosystem, because right now you can grab up to half price thanks to this early deal from Amazon’s upcoming Prime Day. From an Echo Dot smart speaker to some streaming devices, there’s plenty on sale to add to your home. You can even save on the all-new Kindle Scribe, which is the perfect eReader for note-taking and annotating your current reads.

If you want a laptop that’s great at everyday tasks, such as searching the web, watching videos and working on documents, the Lenovo Slim 3 Chromebook will serve you nicely.

Built with a 14-inch anti-glare display, an Intel Celeron N4020 processor and Google Chrome OS, this laptop is designed to be both power efficient and relatively speedy. And since it’s the last day of 2023’s EOFY sales, it’s the perfect time to nab your next laptop and claim it on tax.

Shop it here for $296 (down from $499).

Samsung is currently running a sale through its Amazon Australia page, with discounts across a wide variety of smartphones, monitors and more so there’s something available for every budget.

Shop the full sale here on Amazon Australia.

Save up to 50% off Razer PC accessories

Whether you need a new keyboard or gaming mouse, it’s in Razer we trust. Regardless of whether you’re after a new set of peripherals for work or play, you’ll find that any Razer product will cater to all your needs. It also doesn’t hurt that its products all look great on any desk, with its fancy, customisable RGB lighting.

Save 50% off Sennheiser earbuds

If you’re in the market for a new pair of in-ear headphones, the Sennheiser CX True Wireless earbuds are now on sale for $98, down from $199. While Sennheiser has built itself a reputation of being one of the best headphone brands around when it comes to audio quality, its products are usually saddled with a high price tag.

But, thanks to this 50 per cent of sale, you can nab that quality for a steal. If you’re working with a budget of $100 or less, you can’t really go past these earbuds – in Gizmodo’s review, we called the Sennheiser CX “Some of the best sounding wireless earbuds available.”

Pick up a pair of Sennheiser CX True Wireless earbuds here.

$350 off the Dyson V8 Extra Cordless Vacuum

The Dyson V8 Extra is a powerful, versatile, yet quiet stick vacuum that comes with plenty of accessories so you can infiltrate every corner. Inside, you’ll find six cleaning accessories, from a crevice tool to a low reach adapter that will help you hit those tricky spots, like under buffets or your couch.

Since Dyson are one of the best vacuum cleaners in the market, it’s understandable they can cost hundreds of dollars. But not when there’s a sale out. Right now, you can save $449.80 on the V8 Extra, bringing it just below $400. It’s among the biggest price drops we’ve seen when it comes to a stick vac, so you might want to eat this up quick.

Shop it here for $499 (down from $849).