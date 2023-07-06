The U.S. Version of the Repairable Fairphone Might Not Be Worth Repairing

Although it can’t compare to the performance of flagship devices from Apple or Samsung, our biggest complaint with the user-repairable Fairphone 4 was that it’s not available in the United States. That’s about to change, but those who’ve been patiently waiting two years for the Fairphone 4 to come to the US might be disappointed with what they’re getting.

If you’re unfamiliar with the device, the idea behind the user-repairable Fairphones is a simple one: instead of having to buy an entirely new smartphone every year to get the latest features like a better camera, users can upgrade the components in their current smartphone all by themselves. Getting inside the Fairphone 4 is incredibly easy, which also makes repairs much cheaper. Dealing with a shattered screen? Just eight screws and $US100 are all that’s standing in the way of making your smartphone look brand new again.

Fairphone, the company, is continuing to focus its retail efforts on the European market, but in response to demand from US-based consumers, it’s decided to partner with another company, also known for making unique smartphones, to bring the Fairphone 4 to the United States. Like Fairphone, Murena isn’t a household name yet, unless your household is obsessed with privacy. The company is known for de-Googling Android phones with a custom operating system that takes Google out of the equation nearly entirely with a custom browser, messenger app, maps, email, and even cloud backups.

The Murena Fairphone 4 is the version of the repairable smartphone that US consumers will be able to buy until Fairphone decides to expand its offerings outside of Europe. Available in a 6GB/128GB version for $US599, or an 8GB/256GB model for $US679 (both models have a microSD slot for further expanding their storage up to 2TB) the Murena Fairphone 4 is still just as modular, upgradeable, and repairable as the original, but runs Murena’s de-Googled /e/OS. For users that will mean a slightly different OS experience than the original Fairphone 4 provided, but the Murena Fairphone 4 will still provide full access to the Google Play Store (including Google’s own Android apps) through its own App Lounge, without Google knowing who you are.

Given the Murena Fairphone 4 is being positioned as a truly upgradeable smartphone, it remains to be seen if users will be able to ditch /e/OS for a stock version of Android.