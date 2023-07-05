Tech News: 5 Things to Know in Australia Today

1. The countdown to Threads is on

Meta’s Twitter clone, called Threads, is a hair away from release, and already the discussion rages on whether Mark Zuckerberg’s latest attempt to copy what already exists will do what few bird app imitators have yet to accomplish. From what we know so far, Threads will be a relatively pared-down version of Twitter to start and will require an Instagram account. And users in the EU are apparently out of luck, for now. Read more here.

2. Google named in PwC tax leak scandal

Reuters is reporting that PwC Australia provided Google confidential information about the start date of a new tax law leaked from Australian government tax briefings. In case you’re out of the loop, PwC is facing scrutiny because, per Reuters, several years ago a former partner, Peter Collins, who advised the Australian government on anti-tax avoidance laws, shared confidential drafts with colleagues about the government’s plans that were then used to drum up business with multinational companies. This is the first time a company has been directly linked to the national scandal involving the “big four” accounting firm that was first revealed in January.

3. Over 3,000 drones owned by federal government

Back in May, we reported that the Department of Home Affairs had banned conversational AI systems such as ChatGPT and Bard, stopped staff from using TikTok on government devices, and put a block on the use of drones and security camera equipment from companies based in China. At the time, the department’s secretary said it was a decision the rest of government should adopt. Now, iTnews is reporting that the federal government has bought at least 3100 DJI drones. The info was revealed in response to Questions on Notice, taken on notice during Senate Estimates in May. Turns out CSIRO is actually home to more than half of the device fleet, too.

4. Telstra and Tassie complete emergency services comms system overhaul

The Tasmanian government has announced the state’s new $763 million Tasmanian Government Radio Network (TasGRN) is ready for operational use. The TasGRN has been purpose-built by Telstra and will be used by the likes of the Tasmania Police, Ambulance Tasmania, and Tasmania Fire Service. “First responders save lives in every corner of Tasmania and they need communications tools to match,” Minister for Police, Fire and Emergency Management Felix Ellis said. “Our emergency service workers have highlighted the need for reliable, interoperability in radio communications to support effective responses to emergency situations.” He said the TasGRN will also deliver improved mobile phone coverage for Telstra users in Tasmania at no extra cost.

5. ACCC takes Secure Parking to court

The ACCC has instituted proceedings in the Federal Court against Secure Parking Pty Ltd for allegedly breaching the Australian Consumer Law by making false or misleading claims about its ‘Secure-a-Spot’ service. According to a statement, the ACCC alleges that over at least a five-year period between 2017 and 2022, Secure Parking represented to consumers that a booking made with its ‘Secure-a-Spot’ service would reserve a parking space chosen by the consumer at a particular time and date, when this was not the case. ACCC commissioner Liza Carver added: “We have commenced these court proceedings because we allege Secure Parking was not providing the service it was representing to consumers, and did not reserve a parking space after consumers had pre-booked using the Secure-a-Spot service”.

