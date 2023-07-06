Superman: Legacy Will Skip the Origin Story

Ken discusses his job description in a new Barbie clip. Seth Rogen promises shocks aplenty for his Boys spinoff and the Sausage Party sequel. Netflix wants its Stranger Things play to herald clues for the show's final season. Plus, a new look at The Nun 2. Spoilers, now!

Kill Bill Vol. 3

During a recent interview with the Flemish newspaper De Morgen (via Deadline), Quentin Tarantino stated he “doesn’t see” himself making a third Kill Bill movie, after all.

Superman: Legacy

In response to a fan on Bluesky, James Gunn promised his upcoming Superman movie does not retell the character’s origin story.

No origin story for Superman.

Gunn additionally revealed he’s now “developing” a “unique” score for the project with an undisclosed composer.

James Gunn says that they are already developing a score for Superman: Legacy!



It will be 'a unique path'.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

In conversation with Empire, Seth Rogen stated Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is “crackling with energy” and tried to avoid having “boring scenes.”

The film itself is permeated with this teenage energy – where you don’t stay in the lines, and you’re pushing harder on the stuff that you like, and you’re impressionably scribbling in the background. We started to write to the animation style. It needed to capture that – we can never have boring scenes, because the movie itself just seems to be crackling with energy.

Empire also has a new image of the four turtles being scolded by an unseen Master Splinter.

The Nun 2

Elsewhere, Entertainment Weekly also has our first look at Taissa Farmiga in The Nun 2.

Haunted Mansion

A scented candle summons the spirits of Disney’s Haunted Mansion in a new clip from Bloody-Disgusting.

Barbie

Ken is assured that he’s doing a good job at beach in a new clip from Barbie.

First clip from Greta Gerwig's 'BARBIE'.



"My job… is just beach."

Apocalypse Clown

After a solar flare causes a global blackout, a group of Irish clowns attempt to rebuild the Earth in their image in the trailer for Apocalypse Clown.

Gen V

Seth Rogen also told Empire his Gen V is arguably “more shocking” than The Boys due to the fact its characters are still in college.

Gen V has some really crazy shit in it. The fact that they’re in college, they’re a little younger, makes it more shocking maybe. In general, if you’re making an R-rated thing, they let you do whatever the fuck you want, unless there’s some real legal thing that they think you might be bumping against. With The Boys, maybe it requires one extra five-minutes phone call, where they’re like, ‘Really?’, and you’re like, ‘Really.’ There are other things you’re on hours of phone calls about that are so much less interesting than that.

Sausage Party: Foodtopia

By the same token, Rogen also stated his upcoming Sausage Party TV series contains an “unbelievably shocking” scene that upset Kristen Wiig during recording.

There’s one specific scene that had a special screening for the Amazon PR people. You should all just start wrapping your heads around this now. You’ll probably have to talk about this a lot. [It’s] unbelievably shocking. We had Kristen Wiig in picking up a few lines the other day, and I think we’ve all become desentised to it, because we’ll just be like, ‘Roll the scene!’, and then she was like, ‘Oh my God?! This is insane!’

Outlander

William fights in the First Battle of Saratoga in the synopsis for “A Practical Guide for Time-Travellers,” the seventh episode of Outlander’s seventh season.

Jamie prepares to face British forces in battle. Roger and Brianna question Buck MacKenzie’s intentions in the 20th century. William fights in the First Battle of Saratoga.

Stranger Things

Finally, the official Stranger Things Twitter page has released a teaser promising its new stage play provides important clues relating to the final season.