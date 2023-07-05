Samsung’s 980 Pro SSD Is on Sale Which Is Great News for Your PS5

Upgrading your PC can be a bit of a waiting game sometimes. There’s always that one part that you’re deadset on having, but you can’t validate buying because the price tag is a bit out of your budget. If you’ve been waiting for an SSD sale deal to roll around, now is the time for you to strike, as you can pick up the Samsung 980 Pro with 2TB storage for a bargain price.

The Samsung 980 Pro is currently on sale for $169.17, which is around $90 cheaper than what most major Australian retailers are charging right now (around $259). Considering that the 1TB edition of the SSD has a retail price of around $149, that’s a steal.

In terms of performance, the 980 Pro’s 7,000MB/5,100MB read and write speeds are enough to handle any game you’ll play on PC, while its 2TB capacity makes it a perfect drive for storing a lot of games with large install sizes. It’ll also be a handy drive if you happen to do a lot of Adobe Suite or 3D rendering work. If your PS5 is your gaming platform of choice, the 980 Pro is also a good pick if you’re looking to bump up your console’s storage (more on that in a moment).

This sale is a US import, so you’ll be waiting roughly a fortnight for the 980 Pro to arrive. But, with the efficiency and reliability you’ll be getting, it’s well worth the wait.

Is the Samsung 980 Pro a good SSD for the PS5?

Yes, the Samsung 980 Pro SSD is a good option if you’re looking to expand your PS5’s storage capacity. The read/write speeds of the Samsung 980 Pro are plenty fast and having 2TB will give you plenty of space to play around with, even if your gaming diet tends to lean towards PS5 games with large file sizes.

However, if you do plan to buy one you’ll also need a heatsink.

Now, you have two options here. Samsung does sell a version of the 980 Pro that includes a heatsink, but you’ll be paying around $300 for the equivalent 2TB SSD. The other option, if you want to make use of this deal, is to pick up a third-party heatsink for cheap and then install it yourself. Just double-check its size to make sure it’ll actually fit into the PS5’s enclosure.

If you do pick up the Samsung 980 Pro SSD, you can check out Gizmodo Australia’s guide to expanding your PS5’s storage here, which also includes an installation guide.

You can pick up the Samsung 980 Pro SSD (2TB) on sale here.