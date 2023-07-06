‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
The News Of Tomorrow, Today

How to Watch and What We’re Expecting From Samsung’s July Galaxy Unpacked Event

Zachariah Kelly

Zachariah Kelly

Published 6 hours ago: July 7, 2023 at 9:59 am -
Filed to:australia
galaxy tab s9galaxy unpacked july 2023galaxy watch 6julysamsungsamsung galaxy z flip 4samsung galaxy z fold 4smarttag2
How to Watch and What We’re Expecting From Samsung’s July Galaxy Unpacked Event
Image: Samsung

Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked July 2023 showcase is coming up, and it’s expected that the international phone maker will debut its next generation of foldable smartphones: the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and the Galaxy Z Fold 5.

Here’s what we’re expecting from the event and how you can watch it in Australia.

What will be revealed at Galaxy Unpacked July 2023?

Samsung’s been running a mid-year Galaxy Unpacked event for a while now, using it to debut its new range of foldables – the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5.

This year though, things are a bit different for Samsung. Internationally, Samsung is seeing competition from Oppo and Google. Even though Oppo’s new foldable hasn’t been released in the U.S., and Google’s new foldable hasn’t been released in Australia, there are more foldables for Samsung to compete with now around the world.

It’s expected that the Z Flip 5 will have a larger external display, while the Z Fold 5 is expected to be lighter. A new hinge mechanism to better hide the crease is expected for both devices, according to analyst Ross Young.

But that’s not the only stuff Samsung reveals at these events. Although Samsung is teasing the July event with ‘Join the flip side’ as the tagline, Samsung has historically used the showcase to reveal the Galaxy Watch 5, Watch 5 Pro, and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro.

It’s expected that the event this year will also see the debut of the Galaxy Tab S9 (along with the S9 Plus and S9 Ultra), the Galaxy Watch 6, SmartTag 2, and a look at One UI 5.1.1 and One UI 5 Watch.

How do I watch Galaxy Unpacked July 2023?

Galaxy Unpacked July 2023 will be streaming live on Samsung’s YouTube channel on July 26, starting at 9 am AEST – that’s 8:30 pm ACST and 7 pm AWST.

You can also stream it live from the Samsung website.

About the Author

Zachariah Kelly

Zachariah Kelly

Zachariah Kelly is a writer at Gizmodo Australia.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.