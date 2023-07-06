How to Watch and What We’re Expecting From Samsung’s July Galaxy Unpacked Event

Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked July 2023 showcase is coming up, and it’s expected that the international phone maker will debut its next generation of foldable smartphones: the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and the Galaxy Z Fold 5.

Here’s what we’re expecting from the event and how you can watch it in Australia.

What will be revealed at Galaxy Unpacked July 2023?

Samsung’s been running a mid-year Galaxy Unpacked event for a while now, using it to debut its new range of foldables – the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5.

This year though, things are a bit different for Samsung. Internationally, Samsung is seeing competition from Oppo and Google. Even though Oppo’s new foldable hasn’t been released in the U.S., and Google’s new foldable hasn’t been released in Australia, there are more foldables for Samsung to compete with now around the world.

It’s expected that the Z Flip 5 will have a larger external display, while the Z Fold 5 is expected to be lighter. A new hinge mechanism to better hide the crease is expected for both devices, according to analyst Ross Young.

But that’s not the only stuff Samsung reveals at these events. Although Samsung is teasing the July event with ‘Join the flip side’ as the tagline, Samsung has historically used the showcase to reveal the Galaxy Watch 5, Watch 5 Pro, and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro.

It’s expected that the event this year will also see the debut of the Galaxy Tab S9 (along with the S9 Plus and S9 Ultra), the Galaxy Watch 6, SmartTag 2, and a look at One UI 5.1.1 and One UI 5 Watch.

How do I watch Galaxy Unpacked July 2023?

Galaxy Unpacked July 2023 will be streaming live on Samsung’s YouTube channel on July 26, starting at 9 am AEST – that’s 8:30 pm ACST and 7 pm AWST.

You can also stream it live from the Samsung website.