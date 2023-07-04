Of Course Aston Martin’s First Electric Car Will Be an SUV

Aston Martin hasn’t been secretive about its ambitions to electrify its lineup, and even announced a tie-in with American automaker Lucid that will see it use the startup’s motor tech in its future EVs. But the company hasn’t outlined details of what shape its first EV will actually take, until now.

In a new report for British outlet Auto Express, Aston Martin chairman Lawrence Stroll revealed that the company is working on its own electric vehicle platform, which will make use of the tech from Lucid. That platform will first be unveiled in an electric SUV set to launch in 2025.

During an investors’ day event at Aston, Auto Express revealed that Stroll said: “We know how to do ultra-luxury, but what’s the best technology on the marketplace to accomplish our goal of having an SUV, having an EV on the market at launch in 2025 – which most of you guys doubted and never believed. Well, here we go. We believe Lucid represented the best existing, mature technology, with the highest horsepower, the lowest battery height to enable our EV strategy.”

It, therefore, seems inevitable that the first EV from the British company will take the form of an SUV. This new car will follow in the footsteps of its wildly successful DBX, which has been printing money for the company since it launched in 2020.

The DBX makes up half of Aston Martin’s sales. (Photo: Aston Martin)

In 2021, it was revealed that the DBX accounted for half of Aston Martin’s sales around the world, and the company sold more than 3,200 examples over the course of 2022. It stands to reason, then, that the company would want to chase similar successes with its first EV.

In order to do this, the company says it will begin running a test mule in early 2024, which will put Aston Martin’s new EV platform through its paces. After that, it will begin testing aerodynamic designs that will aid the new EVs efficiency on the road.

There’s no word yet on when the first EV from Aston Martin will finally break cover in its finished form, but 2025 isn’t that far away now. In the years after launching its first EV, Auto Express reports that Aston aims to have a fully electric option for every model in its line-up by 2030.