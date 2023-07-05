We Now Know Something About the Nothing Phone (2)

Nothing, a relatively new phone company, last month announced the release date of its new smartphone, the Phone (2). The reveal was contained to the Nothing website, skipping the hype that other phone brands tend to do on every channel possible, at every opportunity they can. But that’s sort of the appeal of Nothing. The company is almost nonchalant about the actual appeal of its phone to Android lovers.

Anyway, we know a few things about the Nothing Phone (2). First, that it’s slated for debut July 12, 2023 at 1 am AEST. The marketing material for the phone is… Quite strange, featuring two tentacles (?) in front of Nothing’s iconic ‘glypth’ designs, which are fitted to the back of the Phone (1) and apparently the Phone (2).

But in addition to the website and the tweet embedded above (sorry to eat into your tweet count), we have a YouTube vid.

Tech YouTuber Marques Brownlee showed off some details about the rather middling Nothing Phone (1)’s big claim to fame with the rear LEDs. Instead of five strips of lights, the Phone (2) has 33 lighting zones, even though they are formatted into the same rough outline on a clear plastic back. Certain apps can make use of the glowing strips, but perhaps the only two actually useful features would be for charging indicators or timers.

Like the Phone (1) users should be able to customise their glyphs to perform a small light display based on a ringtone. Beyond that, there’s little customizability beyond lighting up one of the LED strips for notifications on one select app. Other companies’ apps can also make use of the LEDs, and according to Brownlee Uber and restaurant aggregator Zomato will use the strips for counting down the expected time when your rideshare or delivery should arrive.

So just based on externals the new phone is slightly greyer than the darker Phone (1)’s more slate-black colour. It’s slightly bigger, slightly rounder, but you’d strain to see much difference on the latest video and images of the Phone (2). According to leaker Kamila the phone will feature a 6.72-inch Visionox AMOLED screen running at 1080×2412 resolution.

The UI is also getting a bit of a new look that stretches just how far you can take minimalistic design. The OS screenshots seem to indicate the default view is very black and white, which doesn’t seem to help with legibility.

some screenshots of nothing os 2.0 pic.twitter.com/9AsBAFuVHE — kamila 🏳️‍⚧️ 🌸 (@Za_Raczke) July 5, 2023

Some of that lines up with what Nothing CEO Carl Pei said a few months ago.

There has been a lot of discussion ever since we announced that Phone (2) will have a Snapdragon 8 Series chipset. Well here's some news – it’s going to be the premium-tier powerhouse Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. A clear upgrade from Phone (1). Let’s talk about the key differences👇 pic.twitter.com/l5NwCxDAVa — Carl Pei (@getpeid) May 18, 2023

Pricing is still to be confirmed for the Nothing Phone (2), but if teases so far are to be believed, it’ll likely be priced at a more premium point, between $1,000 and $1,200, perhaps, considering the processor it’ll be running on (the original Nothing Phone (1) cost $749 in Australia). At this price point, it’ll likely be in direct competition with the flagship phones from Apple, Samsung, and Google.

Back in January, Pei expressed a renewed focus to Inverse on competing in the U.S. market with its upcoming second-generation Phone (2). That focus is spreading to Australia.

“We decided to make the U.S. our No. 1 priority in terms of markets,” Pei said, citing the reason that last year’s Phone (1) didn’t make a splash stateside is that “hands were tied.” Instead, the company focused on building a team and establishing the product lineup. Pei insists that now the company is on “more solid footing,” so it can move on to its next phase of business.

A previous version of the Nothing Phone (2) event page stated that the phone would be coming to Australia soon, too.

Pei elaborated on the features of the Nothing Phone (2) in a Twitter thread back in May.

As you can see, the Phone (2) will have a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset that gives the (2) twice as fast app opening speeds as the (1). He also reckons there’s an 80 per cent overall performance improvement. Battery life, he said, is also upped, as well as “significant improvements” across the board including network connectivity and camera capabilities.

“It’s not just about speed – it’s about the complete package,” Pei said.

It’ll be interesting to see if the company continues with its Glyph interface and if it opens it up to tinkerers (it very much looks like it is). By the time the Phone (2) arrives, we may also be able to tell whether there’s a place for a phone as niche as Nothing when everyone else has slowed down spending.

This article has been updated since it was first published.