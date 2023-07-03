Behold, a Microscopic Handbag That Just Sold for Nearly $100,000

A microscopic handbag has sold for $US63,750, converting to about $96,000 in Australian dollars.

As reported by the BBC, the wee bag is only 657 x 222 x 700 micrometres. It’s so small that the makers bundle it with a microscope so that you can actually see it.

It’s made of photopolymer resin and it’s probably never actually going to be useful for anything. It must have been difficult to make, though.

The bag sold at the final price of $US63,750 on auction website Joopiter.

Huh, MSCHF, that name sounds familiar.

It won’t surprise you to know that this is not a real product. Like, physically, this bag (and microscope) did sell, but there’s only one of them. Despite the Louis Vuitton name inscribed on the side of the handbag, you won’t be able to walk into a shop selling Louis Vuitton kit and buy one.

Actually, the bag itself nor the manufacturers bare any relation to Louis Vuitton. MSCHF is an artist collective based in New York, and this isn’t the first time that one of their goofy products has gone viral. The whole idea of the collective is to draw attention to overconsumption and behaviours of consumerism.

The result is often one-off auctions for goofy products that don’t make a lick of sense. We’ve reported on them before, like when they made an ATM that broadcasts your balance and a baby Juicero.

You might also remember the big red boot.

Or the big fruit loop.

Anyway, back to the microscopic handbag, it’s not off the table that MSCHF will run into trouble with the Louis Vitton branding on it, even if it can’t be seen by the human eye.

In 2021, MSCHF made headlines for the ‘Satan Shoe’, which used Nike branding and contained blood (and were modelled by Lil Nas X, who had recently released a music video where he gives Satan a lap dance). Nike convinced a judge to order a recall of the shoe.

This time, it’s a completely different product and brand, but it’s safe to say MSCHF likes getting up to some… Trouble.