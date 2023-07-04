Here’s Everything You Need to Know About Getting an eSIM in Australia

Slowly but surely, the eSIM will kill off the humble SIM card. While some providers have been offering eSIMs in Australia for a couple of years now, you can’t get it everywhere just yet. There are only a select few telcos that offer prepaid eSIM plans, and even fewer when it comes to postpaid plans.

If you’re thinking about swapping your physical SIM for an eSIM, here’s everything you need to know about them, along with everywhere in Australia that’s offering one as a prepaid or postpaid mobile plan.

What actually is eSIM?

Before we start, it’s helpful to know what an eSIM is first. An eSIM (electronic SIM or embedded SIM) is a rewritable SIM card that’s built directly into your smartphone, smartwatch, tablet or laptop. An eSIM never leaves your device, so there’s no need to mess around with finicky trays or pry off a case. Instead, you download a “software SIM” from your provider of choice. In most cases, you’ll do this by scanning a QR code.

Which providers offer postpaid eSIMs in Australia?

If you’re looking for eSIM support on a postpaid plan, your options are pretty limited right now. Telstra, Optus, Vodafone, Woolworths Mobile and Kogan Mobile are currently your main choices.

Woolworths Mobile is powered by the Telstra network, and Kogan Mobile is powered by the Vodafone network.

Postpaid eSIM plans

Here are the cheapest postpaid plans from Telstra, Optus, Vodafone, Woolworths Mobile and Kogan Mobile:

In most cases, you should be able to pick between an eSIM and a physical SIM at sign-up.

Currently, Kogan Mobile has the cheapest option of the lot, with a 10GB plan that’s $15 per month.

Which providers offer prepaid eSIMs in Australia?

If you’d prefer a prepaid plan, you’ve got a couple of extra options when it comes to providers that support eSIM. Firstly, every postpaid provider with eSIM also has prepaid plans that support it. This means prepaid plans Telstra, Optus, Vodafone, Woolworths Mobile and Kogan Mobile are all compatible.

In addition, there are a couple of prepaid-only providers that offer eSIM support. These include amaysim, felix, and Lebara. Amaysim is powered by the Optus network, while Lebara and felix are powered by the Vodafone network.

Prepaid eSIM plans

Here are the cheapest prepaid plans from these aforementioned providers that have a minimum 28-day expiry and at least 20GB of data:

For the cheapest plans, amaysim is currently running a sale where you can get its 32GB prepaid plan with an additional 8GB of data for just $12 (bringing its total to 40GB). After this first month, the pricing will return to the standard $30 per recharge. The provider has a similar discount for its 80GB plan, which is discounted to $18 for your first recharge and then $40 per recharge thereafter. These offers expire on July 31.

Optus is currently running a similar flash sale where you can get its 40GB prepaid plan for just $15 for your first month, instead of $40. This offer expires on July 10 and will increase to its usual price after your first recharge.

Lebra is offering a similar discount deal, where you can get its 25GB prepaid plan for $12.45 for your first month, instead of $24.90 per 30-day renewal. The provider is also offering its 35GB plan with double data for the first 30 days of your plan at a flat rate of $29.90 per 30-day renewal. Both of these Lebra offers will expire on 30 August.

Why would you want an eSIM?

If you opt for an eSIM, you can keep your physical SIM slot free for a secondary SIM. This essentially turns your phone into a dual SIM device. There are a couple of reasons this could be handy:

You want to have a personal number and a work number without carrying two separate devices.

You want to keep using an Australian phone number when using your phone overseas, but pick up a more cost-effective local SIM for mobile data.

You want the benefit of coverage from two different networks. For example, if you get patchy Optus when road-tripping, you could throw in a prepaid Telstra SIM in the second slot for additional coverage in the outback when you need it.

What phones support eSIM?

Before you go out and grab an eSIM, it’s important to check if your current smartphone can use one in the first place.

The following phone series support eSIM:

Apple : iPhone XS / XR and newer

: iPhone XS / XR and newer Samsung : Galaxy S20 and newer, Galaxy Fold and newer, Galaxy Z Flip and newer

: Galaxy S20 and newer, Galaxy Fold and newer, Galaxy Z Flip and newer Google : Pixel 3a and newer

: Pixel 3a and newer OPPO: Find X3 Pro and newer, Find X3 and newer

Alex Choros is Managing Editor at WhistleOut, Australia’s phone and internet comparison website.

This article has been updated since it was first published.