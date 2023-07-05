The GWM Ora EV Gets a Price Drop to Compete With Australia’s Cheapest EVs

The GWM Ora is getting a price drop, in light of the arrival of the cheaper MG4 Excite 51 and the BYD Dolphin.

The GWM Ora comes via Great Wall Motors, and although it launched as the Ora Good Cat or the Ora Funky Cat in other markets, Australia is getting just the ‘Ora’ moniker.

Now, three months after the car started shipping in Australia, prices have come down by up to $5,000 across some models in some states. The company has also introduced a new model – the Ora Ultra.

Additionally, as of the start of July, buyers of the Extended Range, GT, and Ultra models will also be eligible for a free GWM charging station as an incentive (ends September 30), normally sold separately for $1,690.

With four models now available, the GWM Ora Standard Range, Extended Range, GT, and Ultra, here’s what you can expect from the new EV.

GWM Ora Australian specs

The Ora will be available with two battery options; a 48kWh battery offering WLTP range of 310km (only available in the Standard Range model) and a 63kWh battery offering WLTP range of 420km (available in the other three models).

GWM said the Ora can charge from 10 per cent capacity to 80 per cent in just 41 minutes on the 48kWh option.

The EV measures 4.2 metres, with a height of 1.6 metres and a width of 1.8 metres. Wheelbase is 2650mm.

It’s got a 5-star Euro NCAP safety rating, and GWM said it’s working with ANCAP towards updating this for Australia and New Zealand, noting it expects to be able to confirm this shortly.

In Australia, the GWM Ora line-up will consist of three models: Ora Standard Range, Ora Long Range, Ora GT, and Ora Ultra. Battery size and range is the only notable difference between the Ora Standard Range and the Ora Long Range.

In both of those models, you can expect 18-inch alloy wheels, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, leatherette seats, electric and heated seats for driver and passenger, 360-degree around-view camera, autonomous Emergency Braking with pedestrian, cyclist and crossing detection, as well as all of the other expected features, such as lane keep assist and collision warnings. There’s also a camera-based driver drowsiness detection feature and a handful more.

Then, the GWM Ora Ultra adds a hands-free electric tailgate, a panoramic sunroof, a heated steering wheel, an electric driver’s seat, ventilated front seats with heating and massage controls, and auto-folding electric mirrors (it’s also fitted with Extended Range battery for 420km). The GWM Ora GT adds 18-inch GT alloy wheels and automatic parking.

The Ora will be available in a choice of five exterior two-tone colours: Hamilton White, Sun Black, Glacier Blue, Mars Red and Aurora Green. The latter four paint colours will cost you an additional $595.

GWM Ora Australian price and availability

Here’s what you’ll expect to pay for the GWM Ora, as of the price revision and inclusion of the Ultra announced on July 5, 2023.

Australian Capital Territory

Standard: $40,606 (was $45,550)

Extended: $46,606 (was $49,550)

Ultra: $49,606

GT: $52,606 (was $55,050)

New South Wales

Standard: $41,045 (was $45,550)

Extended: $47,045 (was $49,550)

Ultra: $50,045

GT: $53,045 (was $55,050)

Northern Territory

Standard: $40,656 (was $44,490)

Extended: $46,656 (was $48,490)

Ultra: $49,656

GT: $52,746 (was $54,125)

Queensland

Standard: $41,550 (was $46,114)

Extended: $47,670 (was $50,194)

Ultra: $49,656

GT: $53,790 (was $55,804)

South Australia

Standard: $42,230 (was $46,891)

Extended: $48,470 (was $51,051)

Ultra: $51,590

GT: $54,710 (was $56,771)

Tasmania

Standard: $40,627 (was $45,090)

Extended: $46,627 (was $49,090)

Ultra: $49,627

GT: $52,627 (was $54,590)

Victoria

Standard: $42,556 (was $47,234)

Extended: $48,818 (was $51,402)

Ultra: $51,944

GT: $55,070 (was $57,138)

Western Australia

Standard: $42,927 (was $47,891)

Extended: $49,641 (was $52,403)

Ultra: $53,039

GT: $56,307 (was $58,405)

Another ‘cheap’ option for prospective EV owners

Despite receiving a large discount, the GWM Ora will be competing with Australia’s cheapest EVs, but sits slightly above their price point. The BYD Dolphin is available for $38,890 in Australia, while the MG4 Excite 51 is available for $38,990.

This increase in competition is exciting to see, but it’ll be especially interesting to see if the Ora can keep up.