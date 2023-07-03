This 18-Karat Apple Vision Pro Can Be Yours For Only $US40,000

Every now and then you see some accessory goofy enough to deserve an article. Well, today, it’s less an accessory and more a custom reskin – an Apple Vision Pro, wrapped in 18-karat gold.

Or, at least, that’s what it’ll purportedly be. As brought to our attention by 9To5Mac, the headset hasn’t even been listed with a set-in-stone price – just an ‘approximate price’ of $US39,900. That’s about $60,000 in Australia, enough to get a Tesla Model 3 with some cash to splash.

The makers of the headset, a company called Caviar, specialise in making absurdly-priced Apple product reskins. If you travel over to Caviar’s ‘Gold Collection’ page, you’ll be greeted with a wide variety of custom Apple products. iPhone 14s make up most of the range, although a rich iPhone user could also pick up a pair of $US2,930 gold-covered AirPods, or a $US13,150 AirTag case.

Prices of custom iPhone reskins, mind you, are offered upon inquiry – though we have reported on them before. The one with a Rolex watch sticking out the back would set a buyer back $250,000. Just a casual amount of money to spend on a phone.

But why stop with the iPhones, right? Go all the way and make the jaw-dropping price of the Apple Vision Pro look cheap ($US3,499, with AU pricing to be confirmed).

Joining the 18-karat gold that adorns the headset is Connolly leather and black titanium. Super-premium materials for a super-premium headset.

The leather faceguard and padded headrest are also patterned in bronze ‘VR’ logos. Additionally, the headset actually adds one feature that I quite like:

“Judging by the public’s reaction, not everyone appreciates having their eyes displayed on the external screen. With Caviar’s version, you can preserve your privacy if you wish. The choice is yours to make,” Caviar wrote.

That’s a good idea – but I think I could survive without it being covered in gold.

Anyway, that’s a thing – a gold Apple Vision Pro. Caviar said that only 24 of these bad boys will be made, with an expected release date of mid-2024.